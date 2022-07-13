First Mumbai ex-corporator jumps ship to Eknath Shinde camp

Sheetal Mhatre, considered close to Thackeray family, says she left Uddhav’s Sena as it was ‘moving away from Balasaheb’s thoughts’

Even as Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray kicked off ‘Nistha Yatra’ in a bid to connect with local party workers, former corporator Sheetal Mhatre joined the Eknath Shinde camp on Tuesday.

Mhatre met Chief Minister Shinde at his official residence on Tuesday evening. “Shiv Sena is moving away from Balasaheb’s thoughts. CM Shinde is trying to save Shiv Sena. Therefore, I have supported him,” Mahtre said after joining his camp.

Mhatre has been a two-time corporator from Dahisar. She became the first former corporator from Mumbai to join the Shinde camp.

Earlier in the day, she posted a message on a WhatsApp group of journalists, stating, “Will meet Chief Minister Eknath at his official bungalow, Nandanvan. Party workers and office-bearers also express support to the chief minister.”

She held the post of Sampark Sanghatak of Alibaug and Penn, which is one of the prestigious posts in Shiv Sena. Recently, the MHB police in Borivli filed an FIR under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC against Mhatre and six others.