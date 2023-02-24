Breaking News
Will Mumbai choose to be left high and dry?
Construction of longest tunnel on Mumbai suburban railway takes off
Mumbai: Show us the parking plan, ask Bandra-Khar residents to BMC
Mumbai Crime: Conned of Rs 10 lakh, woman chasing cops for 3 months for FIR
Seven years on, Mumbai University’s grand Dubai, UAE campus plan lost

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > First phase of Mumbai coastal road likely to be completed by November BMC

First phase of Mumbai coastal road likely to be completed by November: BMC

Updated on: 24 February,2023 05:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The total estimated cost of the project, being constructed by the BMC, is Rs 12,721 crore

First phase of Mumbai coastal road likely to be completed by November: BMC

File Pic


The first phase of the Mumbai coastal road -- from Marine Drive to Worli -- is likely to be ready by November 2023, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.


The total estimated cost of the project, being constructed by the BMC, is Rs 12,721 crore.



Phase I, the 10.58 km stretch from Marine Drive to Worli in south Mumbai, would be operational by November, BMC chief engineer M M Swami told reporters.


As much as 71 percent work is complete, he said.

Also Read: Western Railway to operate mega block between Santacruz and Goregaon on Feb 23

Tunnel boring work is 91 percent complete, reclamation 93 percent, retaining wall 79 percent, interchanges 36 percent and bridges are 32 percent complete, Swami added.

The project began in October 2018.

The total reclaimed area is 111 hectares.

The coastal road is expected to cut travel time between Marine Lines in south Mumbai and Kandivali in north Mumbai by 70 percent and fuel consumption by 34 percent as well as reducing noise and air pollution, Swami said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation maharashtra India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK