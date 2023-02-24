Mumbai: Western Railway to operate mega block between Santacruz and Goregaon on Sunday

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 February,2023 05:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In an official statement by the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations

Representational Pic


Mumbai local train services are likely to be affected on Sunday as the Western Railway will be operating a jumbo block on February 23, the Western Railway said on Friday.


In an official statement by the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.



The jumbo block will be operated from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday, the Western Railway said in the statement.


According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur –Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, suburban services will be operated on Slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. 

The press release further said that some of Borivali trains will run up to Goregaon station and some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. 
 
"Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned station masters," the Western Railway said. 

Meanwhile, in an another statement on Wednesday, the Western Railway said that it will operate a festival special train between Bandra Terminus and Bhavnagar to meet the travel demand.

In a press release, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said that a super-fast special train (09201/09202), will operate twice from Bandra Terminus to Bhavnagar.

He said a special train (09201) will depart from Bandra Terminus on Monday, March 6, at 14.50 hours and will reach Bhavnagar at 06.15 hours, the next day. Similarly, special train (09202) will depart from Bhavnagar on Sunday, March 5 at 21.00 hours and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 11.10 hours, the next day.

Enroute, the press release said, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Botad, Songadh and Sihor Gujarat stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second-Class coaches.

The booking for Trains (09201 and 09202) will open from February 23 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. “For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in,” the release stated. 

