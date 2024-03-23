First-time voters swayed by political views on climate change: Survey

Findings indicate early climate education is essential for government to take on pressing issue

Climate change has caused prolonged dry spells, resulting in drought situations across the globe. Representation pic

According to a recent survey, climate action ranks as the second most critical factor influencing the selection of political candidates or parties among first-time voters (aged 18-22 years) in Maharashtra. Furthermore, a majority of respondents (52.2 per cent) highlighted and suggested that climate education can be the most effective strategy for the government to combat the climate crisis.

The survey's findings underscore the urgency and importance of integrating climate education into our curricula, tailoring it to meet local contexts and students' needs, thereby fostering a generation equipped to tackle the climate crisis proactively.

Seven cities surveyed

The survey, titled ‘Perception of First-Time Voters on Climate Education in India’ was conducted in January 2024 by Asar Social Impact Advisors, the Climate Educators Network (CEN), and CMSR Consultants across seven cities. It encompassed 1,600 first-time voters from Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

In Mumbai and Pune alone, 400 respondents participated, representing a diverse demographic in terms of gender, education, and income levels to ensure a comprehensive array of perspectives. They engaged in a detailed questionnaire and contributed to Focus Group Discussions as part of the data collection process.

Bhagwan Kesbhat—founder of the Waatavaran Foundation—shared insights on the survey, stating, “Recurring climate concerns in the state, such as air pollution and severe summer droughts, have heightened awareness about the issue of climate change. Climate education can bridge the gap between awareness and action.”

According to Kesbhat, a majority of respondents from Maharashtra (53 per cent) believe that integrating climate education into the curriculum empowers students to understand and address climate challenges, thus playing a crucial role, especially in schools. He advocated for mandatory climate education in schools and effective policy implementation across all levels of education.

The majority of respondents expressed predominantly negative sentiments towards climate change, ranging from feelings of hopelessness (30 per cent) and fear (29 per cent) to anger (11 per cent) and anxiousness (10 per cent). Conversely, only 20 per cent of respondents conveyed feelings of hope or optimism for

the future.

Awareness for change

Meanwhile, 60 per cent of respondents believed that climate awareness is the most crucial topic that climate education should address, followed by climate justice (47 per cent) and adaptation (41 per cent).

“The study showed that 79.4 per cent of respondents felt they received adequate information on climate change causes and consequences. Focus group discussions further revealed that respondents would like to have more comprehensive climate education guidance from educators. During the focused group discussions, we realised most respondents were discussing issues often touched upon as environmental issues. This indicates a need for improvement in how we design and implement climate education,” said Vinuta Gopal, CEO of Asar Social Impact Advisors.

She added that tailoring the syllabus according to the local context and student needs is crucial for building their understanding of the issue and connecting it to life realities.

Gopal emphasised the necessity to reconsider how we structure our environmental curricula. “Climate change transcends mere environmental concerns; it impacts all facets of life. The education system must rethink its approach to preparing the workforce for the future and empowering young individuals to address the climate crisis with a proactive mindset toward both individual and collective solutions. Therefore, tailoring the syllabus to meet students' needs is paramount in enhancing their comprehension of the issue,” she asserted, adding that while social media has emerged as an alternative source of climate awareness for many participants, only half of the respondents felt “very confident” in their understanding of the topic.

Future decision-makers

According to the survey report, a majority of respondents (90 per cent) believed that the key benefit of climate education is that it empowers students to understand and address climate challenges, with 46 per cent saying it would encourage sustainable practices and foster a sense of global citizenship. Additionally, 42 per cent of respondents believed it would help cultivate sensitivity towards the environment.

Further findings suggest that early climate and environmental education could empower future decision-makers, fostering a deeper responsibility towards climate change. Participants stressed the need to start environmental education early in schools to empower students as future decision-makers and foster a deeper understanding of climate change and a sense of responsibility.

18-22 yrs

Age of survey respondents

Recommendations

. Review and update framework to comprehensively cover climate change topics, integrate newer aspects like mitigation strategies and international case studies

Integrate climate education across subjects to highlight its interconnectedness with societal challenges, fostering a holistic understanding

Introduce age-appropriate climate education modules in primary and secondary schools

Progressively increase coverage of climate change topics as students advance through grades

Facilitate practical activities, fieldwork, and community projects related to climate change

Engage students through interactive methods like experiments, field trips, and case studies

Establish student-led forums for environmental sustainability, encouraging participation in events and competitions

Raise awareness about climate change through various channels, including schools, media, and community programmes

Prioritise climate change in political agendas and advocate policies that promote environmental sustainability

Provide platforms for youth engagement in climate initiatives