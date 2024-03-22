World leaders push nuclear energy to curb climate change

“We have to do everything possible to to facilitate the contribution of nuclear energy,” said Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency

The meeting was held next to the ‘Atomium’ in Brussels. Pic/X

In the shadows of a massive monument glorifying nuclear energy, over 30 leaders and delegations from around the world are backing the idea to use the controversial source to help achieve the goal of a climate-neutral globe while giving more countries an added sense of economic and security independence.

Such a summit would have been unthinkable a dozen years ago in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan, but a warming planet creating a need to phase out fossil fuels and war in Ukraine laying bare a dependence on Russian energy have turned the tables over the past half decade.

“We have to do everything possible to to facilitate the contribution of nuclear energy,” said Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency. “It is clear: Nuclear is there. It has an important role to play,” he said. Thursday’s meeting was to be a strategic planning session without any practical outcome expected.

Ammo for Ukraine and Gaza aid top of agenda

European Union leaders gathered Thursday to consider new ways to help boost arms and ammunition production for Ukraine and to discuss the war in Gaza amid deep concern about Israeli plans to launch a ground offensive in the city of Rafah. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will join the leaders to encourage funding for the UN Palestinian relief agency, the main provider of aid in Gaza. There are also new plans to use the profits from frozen Russian assets to buy Ukraine arms and ammunition.

