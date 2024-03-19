Fishing boat sinks off Mumbai coast after collision with another boat; three rescued

Three people were rescued after a fishing boat sank after it was hit by another boat off the Mumbai coast

A fishing boat sank after it was hit by another boat off the Mumbai coast, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, three fishermen on board the affected boat were saved by the crew of another boat sailing nearby after the incident which occurred on Monday afternoon.

"The fishing boat, named Saint Peter, sank due to the impact of the collision off the Madh island and three persons fell into the sea. They were saved by the crew of another fishing boat," said Madh Daryadip Fishermen's Co-operative Society president Santosh Koli, as per the PTI.

The boat was towed to the coast on Monday night, he added.

Meanwhile, last month, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had said that it successfully rescued 11 crew members aboard the Indian fishing boat--King (IND-TN-12-MM-6466) in the Arabian Sea near the Exclusive Economic Zone of Lakshadweep Islands on February 7, 2024.

The boat had suffered an engine failure, finding itself in dire straits approximately 280 nautical miles west of Minicoy Island when the distress signal was sent out, an official statement said.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, upon receiving the distress call, the Indian Coast Guard sprang into action, deploying a high-priority rescue operation to address the critical situation. Recognising the potential environmental impact and the need to safeguard the fragile ecosystem, the Indian Coast Guard mobilised its advanced ship and a skilled rescue team to the specified coordinates.

The distressed boat, battered by engine failure, faced perilous conditions in the Arabian Sea. The Indian Coast Guard's rapid response played a crucial role in averting a potential disaster, ensuring the safety of both the crew and the environment.

On February 8, the Indian Coast Guard team successfully took the boat under tow, initiating a challenging journey to bring the distressed vessel safely to Minicoy Island. The seamless execution of the rescue operation stands as a testament to the Indian Coast Guard's dedication to preserving lives and protecting maritime assets, it said.

The 11 crew members onboard the boat were reported safe and sound, the statement said.

(with PTI inputs)

