Breaking News
Sameer Wankhede gets threat via social media
Famous Dadar store owner’s 46-yr-old son found dead in Virar
Mumbai: Traffic Police get WhatsApp messages threatening '26/11-type' attack
Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s large civic bodies likely to have electric double-decker buses
Maharashtra records 1,855 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 11,866
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Five injured as building flat floor crashes in Thane district

Five injured as building flat floor crashes in Thane district

Updated on: 20 August,2022 10:13 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

All the occupants of the 14 flats of the 28-year-old building located in the Chandresh Park area have been shifted to safer places and a structural audit of the building was undertaken

Five injured as building flat floor crashes in Thane district

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


At least five persons were injured when the floor of their flat crashed and landed on the first-floor house of a two-storey building in Mira Road in Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday, civic officials said.


A toddler escaped unhurt in the incident.

All the occupants of the 14 flats of the 28-year-old building located in the Chandresh Park area have been shifted to safer places and a structural audit of the building was undertaken, the officials said.


Also Read: Thane: To repay loan, 22-year-old man fakes his own kidnapping to extort money from father in Ulhasnagar

The building did not figure in the list of dangerous buildings.

The injured persons are identified as Manisha Mahadik (59, Mukesh Mahadik (32), Sheetal Bhuvad (42), Anita Bhuvad (22), and Siddhartha Mahadik (11).

They were admitted to a local hospital, the civic officials said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Thane maharashtra news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK