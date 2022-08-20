Five injured as building flat floor crashes in Thane district

All the occupants of the 14 flats of the 28-year-old building located in the Chandresh Park area have been shifted to safer places and a structural audit of the building was undertaken

At least five persons were injured when the floor of their flat crashed and landed on the first-floor house of a two-storey building in Mira Road in Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday, civic officials said.

A toddler escaped unhurt in the incident.

All the occupants of the 14 flats of the 28-year-old building located in the Chandresh Park area have been shifted to safer places and a structural audit of the building was undertaken, the officials said.

The building did not figure in the list of dangerous buildings.

The injured persons are identified as Manisha Mahadik (59, Mukesh Mahadik (32), Sheetal Bhuvad (42), Anita Bhuvad (22), and Siddhartha Mahadik (11).

They were admitted to a local hospital, the civic officials said.

