Thane: To repay loan, 22-year-old man fakes his own kidnapping to extort money from father in Ulhasnagar

Posing as a kidnapper, the man called his father and said that his son has been kidnapped

Vijaykumar Bharati in orange jacket. Pic/

A 22-year-old man staged his own kidnapping to extort money from his father. He needed funds to repay a loan, which he incurred to get a mobile phone for his girlfriend in Ulhasnagar.

Posing as a kidnapper, the man called his father and said that his son has been kidnapped. If they want to see him alive, he must pay Rs 2 lakh. Aggrieved father immediately called his brother who works in Ulhasnagar and registered complaint in Central Police station. The investigation busted the kidnapping plot and arrested the man from Raichur.

On August 14 around 8.30 pm, Vijaykumar Bharati (22), a daily wage worker from Ulhasnagar, left his house on pretext of getting chicken. But he didn't returned till late night. Meanwhile, Vijaykumar's uncle Sonu Bharati received call from his brother Hariram Bharati at 1.30 am from an unknown caller. That, Vijaykumar has been kidnapped and if they want to see him alive, he must pay Rs 2 lakh.

Also Read: Mumbai: Father booked for kidnapping Jain monk in Malad

Sonu Bharati rushed to Central Police station and registered a complaint of kidnapping. Senior Inspector Madhukar Kad immediately formed a team under Assistant Police Inspector Ishwar Kokare. "When we started checking location of Vijaykumar, it was found near Kalyan Railway station at night, CCTV camera footage showed he was alone and boarding express," said Senior Inspector Madhukar Kad.

The tower location of Vijaykumar was moving towards south India. Cops immediately informed Karnataka police but they could not nab him. API Kokare and Deepak Patil immediately left for Karnataka. Meanwhile, the CCTV footage was shared with Karnataka police and based on it Vijaykumar was apprehended by Raichur police on Wednesday, August 17.

Also Read: Thane: Two held for kidnapping and killing minor boy from Mira Road

Vijaykumar was brought to Ulhasnagar and during questioning he revealed the reason behind 'kidnapping himself'. "Vijaykumar has a girlfriend in Ulhasnagar and she was consistently was asking for a new smartphone. Vijaykumar who earns Rs 400 per day bought phone worth Rs 18,000 on EMI but he was unable to pay it," said Madhukar Kad, senior inspector. "Having no way to repay loan he decided to stage his own kidnapping," he added.

On August 14 night, Vijaykumar left home, went to Kalyan railway station and boarded an express train going to Bangalore. He got down at Pune and called his father posing as kidnapper. Later, again he got down at Kurundwad, called his father posing as kidnapper and threatened to kill Vijaykumar. He had bought a new SIM card too to call his father, but he was finally caught by cops.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal