Five people injured after truck overturns on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

At least five people were injured when a truck in which they were travelling overturned near a bridge on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at around 5 am near Bhumkar Chowk close to Navale bridge, they said.

"The truck was coming from Satara side when it overturned. As per primary information, four to five people were injured and they have been shifted to a hospital," inspector Jayant Rajurkar from Sinhgad Road police station said.

On November 20, at least 24 vehicles were damaged after a truck lost control on the downward slope of the Navale bridge and caused a pile-up. More than 20 people were injured in that accident, police earlier said.

