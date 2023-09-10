FM Sitharaman meets Chinese counterpart Liu Kun; discusses G20-related issues

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday met her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun and exchanged views on G20-related matters

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday met her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun and exchanged views on G20-related matters.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the last day of the G20 Leadership Summit here.

It is to be noted that China President Xi Jinping decided not to attend the G 20 Summit. China was represented by its Prime Minister Li Qiang.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met Mr. Liu Kun, Finance Minister of China, on the sidelines of the #G20 #LeadersSummit in New Delhi. They exchanged views on various issues related #G20," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

