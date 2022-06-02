Follow Covid-appropriate behaviour if you don't want to face restrictions again: Maha CM to people

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,045 new coronavirus infections and one death, taking the active tally to 4,559. The state's caseload stands at 78,89,212, and the death toll is 1,47,861

CM Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said people should use face masks, vaccinate themselves and follow discipline if they don't wish to experience Covid-19 restrictions again.

Speaking at the state Covid-19 task force meeting amid a rise in the number of cases over the past few days, Thackeray said the government will keep a watch over the situation for a fortnight.

