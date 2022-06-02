Breaking News
Mumbai records 704 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Moose Wala murder: HC dismisses Lawrence Bishnoi's plea on Punjab police custody
Fire breaks out at Deepak Nitrite GIDC plant in Gujarat's Vadodara
Have to end loudspeaker issue permanently, need wider support, Raj Thackeray tells MNS workers in letter
Sakinaka rape-murder case: Accused gets death sentence
Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori dies in Gurugram hospital
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Follow Covid-appropriate behaviour if you don't want to face restrictions again: Maha CM to people

Follow Covid-appropriate behaviour if you don't want to face restrictions again: Maha CM to people

Updated on: 02 June,2022 09:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,045 new coronavirus infections and one death, taking the active tally to 4,559. The state's caseload stands at 78,89,212, and the death toll is 1,47,861

Follow Covid-appropriate behaviour if you don't want to face restrictions again: Maha CM to people

CM Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo


Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said people should use face masks, vaccinate themselves and follow discipline if they don't wish to experience Covid-19 restrictions again.

Speaking at the state Covid-19 task force meeting amid a rise in the number of cases over the past few days, Thackeray said the government will keep a watch over the situation for a fortnight.




Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,045 new coronavirus infections and one death, taking the active tally to 4,559. The state's caseload stands at 78,89,212, and the death toll is 1,47,861.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news uddhav thackeray maharashtra Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK