Food delivery man injured in drunk driving incident on Andheri-Kurla Road

A food delivery man, identified as Saurabh Shrivastava, sustained severe injuries when he was hit by a drunk driver in the early hours of Sunday on Andheri-Kurla Road. The accident occurred near the Kanakia building, Andheri West, around 3 am. The car involved was being driven by a 19-year-old Kush Gupta, who was accompanied by two friends. They were returning from a friend’s house in Juhu when the collision took place.

The impact severely damaged Shrivastava’s electric bike, impacting the left side of the Hyundai Creta. Sub-Inspector Santosh Bade from Andheri police station stated, “The medical report confirmed that Gupta was driving under the influence of alcohol, and we have filed relevant charges against him.”

The car involved in the accident was registered under the name of Kush’s uncle, Chand Gupta. Some individuals playing volleyball noticed the incident and rushed to the scene upon hearing the collision. They immediately reported the incident to the local authorities and swiftly transported Shrivastava to Holy Spirit hospital for urgent medical attention.

As per the legal procedures, Gupta has been charged under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 184 (driving dangerously), and 185 (driving under the influence of alcohol).

Initially in critical condition, Shrivastava was later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at SevenHills Hospital in Marol. Saurabh’s brother, who was informed through the food delivery app by the individuals who had rescued him, arrived from Uttar Pradesh to be with his injured brother.

Since Saurabh lives alone in Mumbai, he did not have immediate family or visitors present at the time of the accident. His brother Anoop said that while he is out of immediate danger, he still requires intensive care due to multiple bruises on his body and a significant head injury that resulted in extensive bleeding. Meanwhile, Kush Gupta has been released on bail pending his trial. The legal proceedings will determine the appropriate consequences for his reckless actions and the injuries caused to Shrivastava.

