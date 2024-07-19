For BJP, lesson learned from Lok Sabha poll

State BJP leaders urge Mahayuti alliance to not delay seat sharing and candidate selection

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, state BJP president

The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rank doesn’t want seat sharing for the Assembly elections to be delayed like the Lok Sabha polls. The party leaders want the party to contest a maximum number of seats—not less than its 2019 numbers.

These are some takeaways from the party’s two-day deliberations in which the state election in-charge Bhupender Yadav and deputy in-charge Ashwini Vaishnaw took part along with 30 office-bearers and core committee members.

According to the information, the reasons for the loss in the Lok Sabha elections were also discussed and it was suggested that the deficiencies identified be avoided in the forthcoming state polls. The leaders felt that the powers to decide election-related matters, not all of it but that can be best solved here without wasting time and advantage, be vested with the state leaders, who are supposed to take Delhi’s approval every time.

BJP’s state election in-charge Bhupender Yadav; (right) Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJP’s state election deputy in-charge

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters on Friday that the party will strengthen about 97,000 booths. “Along with the Assembly elections, we will prepare for the local self-government polls in the urban and rural areas. We have planned it in the meeting, and the responsibility will be given to the local leaders. We will take special budgetary provisions and welfare schemes to the people,” he said.

While it was said that some state leaders had submitted at the Thursday night meeting details of the alliance partners’ non-cooperation in certain Lok Sabha segments, Bawankule said no such discussion had happened or comments made about the allies.

According to Bawankule, the party’s state convention will be held in Pune on July 21. “Senior leaders Nitinji Gadkari and Amit Shah will guide the workers,” he added.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, state BJP president. File Pic/Satej Shinde

Seat-sharing dilemma

In 2019, the BJP, the then-largest single party, contested about 150 out of 288 seats, and 126 seats were given to the undivided Shiv Sena. The smaller allies got the rest of the seats. However, with the inclusion of NCP (AP) as the third partner, sharing has become a task in itself. The Shinde Sena and NCP have been preparing to ask for a bigger share. And if one were to sum up the three partners’ respective demands, the Assembly needs to have about 350-400 members. Similar is the case with the Opposition MVA because every constituent wants more and more.

“Since the Lok Sabha results stand testimony to the ill effects of delayed and erroneous seat sharing, the BJP is treading very cautiously and selectively this time,” said a senior leader, requesting anonymity. The state core committee was expected to meet again Friday evening, he said.

