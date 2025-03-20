Activists urge Forest Department to take legal action against Michael Holston and Mickael Aparicio for making reels with snakes in Navi Mumbai. Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and President of NGO RAWW Pawan Sharma said, “Influencers need to be responsible and understand that they can’t upload illegal, unethical and unsafe handling of wildlife

Michael Holston, an exotic animal specialist who has 13.1 million followers on Instagram; (right) Mickael Aparicio, an influencer who is from Bali, Indonesia

A complaint has been filed with the Maharashtra Forest Department demanding action against two foreign influencers—including Michael Holston, an American exotic animal specialist who posts wildlife videos via his Instagram profile ‘therealtarzann’—and others for handling protected snake species near a forested patch close to Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai last week.

According to the complainant, Mumbai-based wildlife lover Anand Mohite, Holston—who has 13.1 million followers on Instagram—was in Navi Mumbai recently with another influencer, Mickael Aparicio, who hails from Bali, Indonesia. Mohite claimed that either on March 14 or 15, they were seen handling an Indian spectacled cobra and Indian rock python, which are protected under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

He also demanded that legal action be taken against the duo as well as a few amateur snake lovers from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai whom he alleged were also involved. “I have filed a complaint against both influencers with the Range Forest Office of the Mangrove Cell of the Maharashtra Forest Department in Navi Mumbai,” Mohite told mid-day.

Video stills in which Mickael Aparicio can be seen handling a spectacled cobra with his bare hands

He also filed a complaint regarding the same with Thane Forest Department ( Territorial) on Wednesday. The animal lover stated that Holston could be seen handling an Indian rock python and spectacled cobra on Instagram while Aparicio handled a spectacled cobra with his bare hands, referred to as free handling. “This is nothing but a stunt to gain likes and followers on social media. In my complaint, I requested officials to act against the influencers and local snake rescuers who supplied the live specimens to them,” alleged Mohite.

Several so-called snake rescuers in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and adjoining areas are allegedly involved in the live display of serpents. Some even post videos of ‘rescues’ on social media to garner likes and shares.

Influencer apologises

Responding to the email sent by this reporter, Holston, who identified himself as the CEO and founder of The Real Tarzann, said, “I apologise for the inconvenience caused by this. To inform you better, I have both extensive experience of over 20 years handling venomous and non-venomous snakes! I have permits in my country to legally keep venomous native and non-native species and I do keep both spectacled cobras and Indian rock python in my facilities in America. I’ve worked with multiple governments and presidents and tourism boards to promote countries, ecosystems and as well as wildlife in almost every continent. These snakes are released and safely put free into the wild to avoid human conflict. If I have broken any rules or regulations, I greatly apologise and appreciate the heads-up, but I’m just in the best interest of educating the masses about this species and safely letting the animal be free! I’ve worked with licensed snake rescuers in the past in India and was not aware of the regulations and rules that vary from different states! I will be more cautious and careful with my actions moving forward and keep in mind of the new regulation/law you informed me about as I was not aware of! Again, sorry for the inconvenience.”

OfficialSpeak

A forest department official said, “We will visit the spot where this occurred. After an investigation, a preliminary offence report will be registered.”

Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and President of NGO RAWW Pawan Sharma said, “Influencers need to be responsible and understand that they can’t upload illegal, unethical and unsafe handling of wildlife for the sake of likes. Mimicking their stupidity, new wannabe individuals or the general public may get bitten and even lose their life. Such content does more harm than good for wildlife and its realtime conservation.”

