Indonesia’s Marapi volcano erupts

Updated on: 28 October,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Padang
Agencies |

The eruption shot up ash columns as high as 2,000 metres. Pic/AP

One of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes erupted on Sunday, spewing thick columns of ash at least three times and blanketing villages with debris, but no casualties were reported.


Mount Marapi, in Agam district of the province of West Sumatra, is known for sudden eruptions that are difficult to predict because they are not caused by a deep movement of magma, which sets off tremors that register on seismic monitors.


It unleashed hot ash clouds that spread for several miles, covering nearby villages and towns with thick volcanic residue, said an official with Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre at the Marapi monitoring post. It also shot ash columns as high as 6,560 feet.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

indonesia news world news

