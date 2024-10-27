The iconic Taj Mahal is shrouded in heavy haze as Agra’s air quality dips, leaving tourists disappointed with limited visibility. Visitors share concerns over the increase in pollution from traffic and industrial growth, impacting the experience of viewing the world-famous monument.

Taj Mahal visibility hampered by thick haze; AQI in Agra records ‘moderate’ levels. Tourists express disappointment over increased pollution and smog. Health Ministry calls for measures to reduce stubble burning and pollution.

The iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, found itself enveloped in a thick layer of haze on Sunday, as rising pollution levels continue to affect visibility and visitor experience. This deterioration in air quality has left tourists disappointed, as many find it challenging to fully appreciate the world-famous monument due to the heavy smog.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Agra's Manoharpur area registered a reading of 190, which is categorised as ‘moderate,’ according to ANI. The Shahjahan Garden area recorded a somewhat lower AQI of 113 at around 9 am. Agra’s average AQI for October 26 stood at 106, also falling within the ‘moderate’ category, as reported by ANI.





For context, the AQI ranges from 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). The moderate AQI, however, did not ease concerns among visitors who expressed their frustration at the reduced visibility of the renowned structure.





A visitor who had travelled to see the Taj Mahal recounted a previous visit 14 years ago, noting the worsening conditions due to urbanisation and increasing traffic. “I’m here on a trip, hoping to see the sunrise over the Taj Mahal, but the visibility isn’t what it used to be. Back then, the skies were clearer,” he told ANI. He attributed the rising pollution levels to the industrial expansion and growing number of vehicles in the Agra region.





Another tourist, disappointed by the view, mentioned that the haze made it difficult to admire the monument’s beauty in the morning. “It feels wonderful to see the Taj Mahal early, but the haze has made it hard to see clearly,” he commented, highlighting the impact of pollution on his experience.





Agra’s pollution concerns reflect a broader regional issue, with nearby cities such as Aligarh also covered in thick haze. Additionally, the Yamuna River in Delhi showed signs of pollution, with toxic sludge clearly visible in the Kalindi Kunj area.





The Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is not only a significant tourist attraction but also a regular stop for state dignitaries and international guests. Most recently, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, accompanied by his wife, First Lady Sajidha Mohamed, visited the Taj Mahal on 8 October during his official trip to India.





In response to the escalating pollution, the Health Ministry has advised states and union territories to implement measures to limit stubble burning, which significantly contributes to poor air quality. The ministry further encouraged the public to opt for public transport and limit outdoor exposure when possible to mitigate health risks amid rising pollution levels.





As per ANI’s report, the ongoing efforts to combat air pollution reflect the government's increasing recognition of its impact on health, tourism, and the environment. The hope remains that effective steps will soon improve conditions around the Taj Mahal, ensuring that visitors can once again fully experience the beauty of this historic landmark.

(With inputs from ANI)