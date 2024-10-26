According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celcius

Parts of Mumbai woke up to a layer of haze on Saturday as temperatures rose, and the city's air quality dropped to the 'moderate' category.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celcius. Santacruz observatory, the Met department data showed, recorded a temperature of 35.6 degrees.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 23 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 89 percent. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:08 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather updates have forecasted a "mainly Clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI drops to 'moderate' category

On October 26, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality dropped to the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 111 at 9:05 AM.

Unlike its streak so far, many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'moderate' AQI. However, Bandra Kurla Complex's AQI slipped further into the 'moderate' category, at 168.

Meanwhile, Byculla and Ghatkopar recorded 'moderate' air quality, with an AQI of 180 and 116, respectively. Worli recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 94. Powai recorded an AQI of 79.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 138, while Thane also registered a 'moderate' AQI of 117.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.