To prevent conflict and negative interactions between humans and wildlife, the Maharashtra forest department is planning to plant indigenous fruit trees in buffer zones and core forest areas. The aim is to also support local biodiversity and reduce crop raiding. Speaking to mid-day, newly appointed Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Srinivas Rao said he will be promoting the use of technology such as drones, camera traps and telemetry studies for tracking/studying wild animals and their protection and eventually preventing negative interactions between humans and wildlife.

“Many people staying adjacent to forest areas are dependent on farming for their income, and crop raiding by wild animals leads to conflict. I have given instructions to some officials to prepare a plan and raise palatable grasses at locations within the forest that are suitable for the same so that herbivores don’t destroy the crops. We plan to plant indigenous fruit trees (palatable grasses, wild figs, jamun, ber, tendu, bel, mahua, jackfruit, etc) in the buffer zones and core forest areas with the aim to support local biodiversity and reduce crop raiding,” said Rao.

The plan is to have fruit nurseries and also study how many fruit trees are there in each beat of the forest and how the population of the same can be increased. Some farmers set up lethal hunting gear like metal snares and foot traps around agricultural fields to prevent animals such as wild boars and monkeys from raiding their crops. Unfortunately, bigger animals such as leopards and hyenas also end up falling victim to these deadly traps. Planting indigenous fruit trees in buffer zones and core forest areas will help in preventing such instances, Rao said.

Rao said he would also look into areas for prey availability. “Due to the wildlife conservation efforts taken over the years, there has been an increase in the population of big cats and also other wildlife species. We will also have to do a study on the prey availability and the reason why wild animals are coming out from protected areas,” he said.