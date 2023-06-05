Breaking News
Two schools to lose recognition for showing external students as regular
Tackled flooding issue at vital spots, says BMC
Two schools to lose recognition for showing external students as regular
Bank to give Rs 1.2Kcr to Tata Memorial Centre
Thief steals Rs 20 lakh from SBI ATM in Vasai
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Forest dept to demand speed breakers on main Aarey road

Forest dept to demand speed breakers on main Aarey road

Updated on: 05 June,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

mid-day had highlighted residents’ concerns about speeding motorists posing threat to life and limb

Forest dept to demand speed breakers on main Aarey road

A motorist is seen speeding on the newly concretised stretch at Aarey Milk Colony on June 1. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
Forest dept to demand speed breakers on main Aarey road
x
00:00

The forest department has taken note of excessive speeding on the concretised section of the Aarey Milk Colony main road, which was highlighted by mid-day on June 2, and will ask the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to have speed-breakers installed on this stretch as soon as possible.


Dr V Clement Ben, additional principal chief conservator of forests (APCCF), has also brought the matter to the attention of G Mallikarjun, conservator of forests and Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) director, whose jurisdiction includes the 812 acres of forest in the colony.


Mallikarjun told mid-day, “We will be writing to BMC asking them to install speed-breakers/rumblers/signs on the main cement concrete road at Aarey Milk Colony so motorists and two-wheeler drivers drive at a lower speed.”


Aarey Milk Colony residents have demanded that speed-breakers and rumblers be installed at the earliest on a 2-km-long section of the main road that has been concretised, as motorists and two-wheeler riders tend to speed on the stretch after 10 pm, endangering their own lives and posing a threat to wildlife.

Concretisation work is being done at a cost of Rs 47 crore on an 8-km stretch and the project also entails the construction of 19 wildlife underpasses. Culverts on this road are also being designed in such a manner that wild animals, reptiles and other creatures can cross the road safely.

19
No of underpasses being built at colony

Do you practice ecotourism?
aarey colony save aarey brihanmumbai municipal corporation wildlife mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK