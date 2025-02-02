Breaking News
Budget 2025: Family friends across three fenerations welcome health, tax reforms, seek more for businesses and rural education
Mumbai: Every home to pay between Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for solid waste, says BMC
Budget 2025: Mixed reactions from Mumbai residents, professionals
Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
No mention of Maharashtra in Union budget is 'outright insult': Aaditya
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Mumbai plays cricket in city

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Mumbai, plays cricket in city

Updated on: 02 February,2025 03:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

"No trip to Mumbai is complete without a game of tennis ball cricket," Sunak wrote on X

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Mumbai, plays cricket in city

Rishi Sunak. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Mumbai, plays cricket in city
x
00:00

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is on a visit to the city and on Sunday he visited the Parsee Gymkhana in south Mumbai.


Rishi Sunak also enjoyed a game of tennis ball cricket in city, asserting he was happy that he did not get out too many times.


"No trip to Mumbai is complete without a game of tennis ball cricket," he wrote on X.


"Great to be with all of you at the Parsee Gymkhana Club at its anniversary celebrations. What an extraordinary achievement. So much history and so much exciting stuff to come. I managed not to get out too many times this morning," Rishi Sunak told reporters, according to the PTI.

He said he looked forward to more such visits.

The iconic Parsee Gymkhana was formed on February 25, 1885 with Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy as its founder president and Jamsetjee Tata as chairman.

It moved to its current location along the picturesque Marine Drive in 1887.

In July, 2024, Britain’s Labour Party had swept to power after more than a decade in opposition, as a jaded electorate handed the party a landslide victory — but also a mammoth task of reinvigorating a stagnant economy and dispirited nation, the news agencies had earlier reported.

Rishi Sunak had conceded defeat despite retaining his seat. 

Labour leader Keir Starmer officially became prime minister, leading his party back to government less than five years after it suffered its worst defeat in almost a century.

In the merciless choreography of British politics, he took charge in 10 Downing St. hours after the votes were counted — after Conservative leader Rishi Sunak left and went to Buckingham Palace to offer his resignation to King Charles III.

Later, a record number of around 26 Indian-origin members of Parliament were elected to the House of Commons in the UK’s general election after results were announced, with several Conservatives surviving an overall brutal outcome for their party, the news agencies had reported.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai Rishi Sunak mumbai news united kingdom south mumbai India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK