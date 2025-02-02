"No trip to Mumbai is complete without a game of tennis ball cricket," Sunak wrote on X

Rishi Sunak. Pic/X

Listen to this article Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Mumbai, plays cricket in city x 00:00

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is on a visit to the city and on Sunday he visited the Parsee Gymkhana in south Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rishi Sunak also enjoyed a game of tennis ball cricket in city, asserting he was happy that he did not get out too many times.

"No trip to Mumbai is complete without a game of tennis ball cricket," he wrote on X.

No trip to Mumbai would be complete without a game of tennis ball cricket. pic.twitter.com/UNe6d96AFE — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 2, 2025

"Great to be with all of you at the Parsee Gymkhana Club at its anniversary celebrations. What an extraordinary achievement. So much history and so much exciting stuff to come. I managed not to get out too many times this morning," Rishi Sunak told reporters, according to the PTI.

He said he looked forward to more such visits.

The iconic Parsee Gymkhana was formed on February 25, 1885 with Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy as its founder president and Jamsetjee Tata as chairman.

It moved to its current location along the picturesque Marine Drive in 1887.

In July, 2024, Britain’s Labour Party had swept to power after more than a decade in opposition, as a jaded electorate handed the party a landslide victory — but also a mammoth task of reinvigorating a stagnant economy and dispirited nation, the news agencies had earlier reported.

Rishi Sunak had conceded defeat despite retaining his seat.

Labour leader Keir Starmer officially became prime minister, leading his party back to government less than five years after it suffered its worst defeat in almost a century.

In the merciless choreography of British politics, he took charge in 10 Downing St. hours after the votes were counted — after Conservative leader Rishi Sunak left and went to Buckingham Palace to offer his resignation to King Charles III.

Later, a record number of around 26 Indian-origin members of Parliament were elected to the House of Commons in the UK’s general election after results were announced, with several Conservatives surviving an overall brutal outcome for their party, the news agencies had reported.

(with PTI inputs)