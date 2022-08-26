Breaking News
Updated on: 26 August,2022 05:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Anil Deshmukh felt dizzy and fainted. He also complained of chest pain

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh faints in prison, taken to hospital

Anil Deshmukh. File Pic


leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who is currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail in an alleged corruption case, was taken to the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai after he fainted in the prison on Friday, reported PTI.


Anil Deshmukh felt dizzy and fainted, a prison official told PTI. The NCP leader also complained of chest pain. 

His blood pressure was found to have increased and ECG report was abnormal, the official said, adding that Deshmukh was undergoing treatment at the hospital now.

He was arrested first by the Enforcement Directorate in November 2021 and later by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)

