Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh faints in prison, taken to hospital

Anil Deshmukh felt dizzy and fainted. He also complained of chest pain

Anil Deshmukh. File Pic

leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who is currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail in an alleged corruption case, was taken to the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai after he fainted in the prison on Friday, reported PTI.

Anil Deshmukh felt dizzy and fainted, a prison official told PTI. The NCP leader also complained of chest pain.

Also Read: CBI's chargesheet against Anil Deshmukh meets all requirements: Mumbai court on refusing him default bail

His blood pressure was found to have increased and ECG report was abnormal, the official said, adding that Deshmukh was undergoing treatment at the hospital now.

He was arrested first by the Enforcement Directorate in November 2021 and later by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal