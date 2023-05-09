Former Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away

Mahadeshwar death is seen as a huge loss to the Thackeray group of Shiv Sena

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passed away on Tuesday after being unwell for a few days. He was 63 years old and suffered cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning.

His mortal remains will be kept at Raje Sambhaji Vidyalaya, Santacruz East, at 2pm for last darshan. After that, at 4pm, the funeral procession will leave for the crematorium at Teachers Colony.

Mahadeshwar's death is seen as a huge loss to the Thackeray. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and other Shiv Sainiks will attend his funeral.

Mahadeshwar was the Mayor of Mumbai from 2017 to 2019. He also chaired the Standing Committee. He has also served as the Chairman of the Education Committee. He faced defeat from Bandra East constituency in 2019 assembly elections. This is the constituency where party chief Uddhav Thackeray lives.

Mumbai Youth Congress President Zeeshan Siddique has expressed grief and shared condolences with the bereaved family of Mahadeshwar.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of former mayor of mumbai - Shri Vishwanath Mahadeshwar ji. My sincere condolences to his family members and loved ones in this tough time (SIC)," he tweeted.