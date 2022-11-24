×
Former Thane mayor Sharda Raut dies

Updated on: 24 November,2022 09:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Sharda Raut was Shiv Sena mayor of Thane between 2002 and 2005

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Former Thane mayor Sharda Raut died of illness in a private hospital on Thursday, her kin informed.


She was 70 and is survived by her husband and two sons.



Raut was Shiv Sena mayor of Thane between 2002 and 2005.

