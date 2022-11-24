Former Thane mayor Sharda Raut dies

Sharda Raut was Shiv Sena mayor of Thane between 2002 and 2005

Former Thane mayor Sharda Raut died of illness in a private hospital on Thursday, her kin informed.

She was 70 and is survived by her husband and two sons.

Raut was Shiv Sena mayor of Thane between 2002 and 2005.

