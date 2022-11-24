×
No new Covid-19 case reported in Thane, active tally now at 21

Updated on: 24 November,2022 07:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Representational Pic


No fresh case of coronavirus was reported in Thane on Thursday, an official release by the Thane municipal corporation said.


Thane now has an overall infection tally to 1,97,398, it said. 



No death was reported on November 24, the toll remained unchanged at 2,164, it added.


Also Read: Covid-19: Mumbai reports 10 new cases

Thane now has 21 active cases in the district, it further said.

1 Covid-19 positive patient recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. It took the count of recoveries in Thane to 1,95,213, the release said.

