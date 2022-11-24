No new Covid-19 case reported in Thane, active tally now at 21

1 Covid-19 positive patient recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. It took the count of recoveries in Thane to 1,95,213
Representational Pic
No fresh case of coronavirus was reported in Thane on Thursday, an official release by the Thane municipal corporation said.
Thane now has an overall infection tally to 1,97,398, it said.
No death was reported on November 24, the toll remained unchanged at 2,164, it added.
Also Read: Covid-19: Mumbai reports 10 new cases
Thane now has 21 active cases in the district, it further said.
1 Covid-19 positive patient recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. It took the count of recoveries in Thane to 1,95,213, the release said.