Four arrested for theft in south Mumbai's Lohar Chawl

Police have arrested four persons for stealing two expensive purses worth Rs 2.9 lakh from the car of a female student, who is studying in the US, in South Mumbai, an official told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at Lohar Chawl when the student had gone to purchase some household items with her parents, the official said.

The victim is studying in the USA since 2017 and is in Mumbai to renew her visa, he said.

Before leaving for the market, the student kept her expensive purses inside the car and found them missing when she returned, the official told PTI.

The purses contained important documents and some cash, he said.

The student approached the Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station and lodged a complaint.

An offence of theft was registered against unidentified persons. During the probe, police examined CCTV footage of the area and zeroed on four suspects, the official told PTI.

All four persons were later apprehended and the stolen items were recovered from them, he added.

In another incident, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police has arrested seven persons including two Nigerians from Mumbai and Pune and seized drugs worth Rs 16.14 lakh, an official told PTI on Wednesday.

As much as 58 grams of mephedrone and 15 grams of cocaine were seized during the operation, he said.

The Ghatkopar unit of the ANC had received a tip-off about a five-member gang involved in drug trafficking, the official told PTI.

The gang members included two women, one of whom lived with her son at Kemps Corner in South Mumbai while the other lived in Marve Road area in suburban Malad, the official said.

One of the women frequently traveled from Dadar to Pune by taxi to supply drugs to clients there, he said.

Ghatkopar ANC sleuths laid a trap at Dadar and apprehended the woman with mephedrone. It led to the arrests of her son, the other woman and the two Nigerians.

Another ANC team traveled to Pune and arrested two persons whom the woman allegedly supplied drugs.

Further probe was on, the official told PTI.

