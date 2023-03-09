Four decades of service to theatre, film can never be forgotten: Maharashtra Governor on Satish Kaushik

The veteran actor, Satish Kaushik, known for his immense contribution to the Indian film industry, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 67

Satish Kaushik. File Pic

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Thursday condoled the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik and said that his four decades of service to the theatre and film industry can never be forgotten.

The veteran actor, who is known for his immense contribution to the Indian film industry, passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 67.

Taking to Twitter, the Governor of Maharashtra said, "The news of the demise of renowned film and theatre actor, producer, director, screenplay writer and comedian Satish Kaushik is shocking. Satish Kaushik immortalised many characters in films and plays with his powerful acting and won national awards. His four decades of service to the theatre and film industry can never be forgotten. I pay my homage to the great actor and convey my deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved family."

A close friend of Satish, Anupam Kher first broke the news on social media in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Reportedly, veteran actor-director Kaushik passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Satish Kaushik belonged to the Mahendragarh district of Haryana and was holding the chairmanship of the Haryana Film Promotion Board.

Born on April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Satish grew up with a deep love for the arts. He graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi in 1972 and was an alumnus of the National School of Drama along with the Film and Television Institute of India.

Satish started his career as a stage actor, performing in plays across Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dreams of making it big in Bollywood.

His first film role came in 1983 with 'Masoom' where he played a small but memorable part. He went on to appear in several films in the 80s and 90s, including classics like 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', among others.

But it was his role as the lovable Calendar in the 1987 classic 'Mr. India' that made Satish Kaushik a household name. His portrayal of the bumbling but endearing sidekick to Anil Kapoor's titular character was an instant hit with audiences, and the film went on to become one of the most beloved Hindi films of all time.

The news of Satish Kaushik's death has left his fans and admirers in a state of shock and disbelief. His sudden departure has created a chasm that will be difficult to fill. As tributes pour in from across the world, it is evident that Satish was much more than just an actor or filmmaker. He was a beloved son, a cherished friend, and an actor who touched the hearts of millions.

