Four 1993 blast accused reveal why they betrayed Mumbai

Arrested after 30 years, four 1993 blast accused narrate how they were brainwashed by Mustafa Dossa’s brother Mohammad following the 1992 riots

Officials inspect damage in the basement of the Air India building on March 13, 1993, a day after a series of bombings in Mumbai. Pic/AFP

The four absconding terrorists arrested in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case have told the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) that they were brainwashed by Dawood Ibrahim’s gang member Mohammad Dossa. Sources in the Gujarat ATS, which arrested Sayyed Qureshi, Shoeb Qureshi, Yusuf Bhatka and Abu Bakar in May, said they told cops that Mohammad instigated them by misleading them about the atrocities committed against the Muslim community during the 1992 riots and convinced them to join D-Company.

During interrogation, the four arrested accused told the Gujarat ATS that Mohammad Dossa, who is in Pakistan, brainwashed them into carrying out terror activities. His brother Mustafa was convicted in the 1993 blasts case and died of a heart attack in 2017.



A cop stands beside a charred car outside the Air India building, after a series of bombings, on 14 March 1993. Pic/AFP

Show full article