Four of family killed in accident on Ahmednagar-Pune highway

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Four members of a family including a two-year-old girl were killed when their car was hit by a container truck parked negligently on the Ahmednagar-Pune highway on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sudam Bhondhve (66), Sindhubai (60), Kartiki Ashwin Bhondhve (30) and Anandi Ashwin Bhondhve (02), all residents of Domari in Patoda tehsil of Beed.

Another member of the family who was driving the car sustained injuries.

"The family was heading towards Pune. Near Karegaon (in Pune district), it hit the container which was parked on the road in a way that obstructed traffic. All four passengers of the car died on the spot," said a police officer from Shirur police station.

Further probe is on, he said. Sudam Bhondve ran a residential school in Beed district, he said.

Meanwhile, three people, including two women, were killed in a road accident after a car hit a bike on Monday evening in Imaliya Sultanpur area here, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Jhabbu (35), Rajeshwari (32), and Sonashree (60).

"The victims were on their way to Sitapur to attend an auspicious program when a speeding car hit them from the front in Imaliya Sultanpur area, near village Durgapur, Sitapur district," police said.

"The injured were immediately rushed to a CHC Maholi and District hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead," added police.

According to the police, they've taken the car owner into their custody and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

Further investigations are underway.

