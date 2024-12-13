A four-storey vacant building in Bhendi Bazar, South Mumbai, partially collapsed early Friday. No injuries were reported as the structure had been vacated earlier due to its dilapidated condition.

A vacant four-storey building located in the densely populated Bhendi Bazar area of South Mumbai partially collapsed in the early hours of Friday, according to officials. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 am on Nishanpada Road near Khoja Jamat Khana. The Husainibai Building, situated at 40 Tan Tanpura Street, was an unoccupied structure that had been deemed dilapidated and unsafe prior to the collapse, as per PTI reports.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received an alert about the incident around 12:06 am and rushed to the site. According to PTI, five fire brigade vehicles, along with personnel from the building department, were deployed to the location to carry out search-and-rescue operations and clear the debris.

Although the structure was vacant at the time, officials took no chances and thoroughly inspected the site for any trapped individuals or potential hazards. Locals, alarmed by the incident, had gathered in large numbers near the collapsed building. To manage the situation and maintain law and order, police teams were also dispatched to the area.

Speaking about the collapse, a fire brigade official noted, "The building was already vacated as it was in a dilapidated state. Thankfully, this ensured that there were no injuries or casualties. Our personnel, along with building department staff, are working on clearing the rubble."

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, though preliminary assessments suggest the deteriorated condition of the building may have contributed. Bhendi Bazar, a densely packed area with numerous old structures, has been witness to similar incidents in the past, raising concerns about structural safety in such zones.

As per PTI reports, the site remained under close supervision as of 5:46 am, with ongoing efforts by the fire brigade and civic officials to ensure safety and address the aftermath. Authorities are urging residents to avoid gathering near the affected area and have emphasised the importance of adhering to safety protocols in older buildings.

(With inputs from PTI)