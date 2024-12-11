According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire was confined to the electrical wiring, installations, electrical materials, and tarpaulin sheets on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the ground-plus-three-storey building

A fire broke out at the Silver Cinema building in Grant Road East on Tuesday night. The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes. The cinema hall is closed, and no casualties or injuries have been reported.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, a fire broke out at the Silver Cinema building at 11:10 pm on Tuesday. The fire was confined to the electrical wiring, installations, electrical materials, and tarpaulin sheets on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the ground-plus-three-storey building. The Fire Brigade confirmed that the cinema hall is closed, and no casualties have been reported. The incident was reported to the Fire Brigade at 11:15 pm, and the fire was extinguished by 11:20 pm.