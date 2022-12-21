Free electricity and water connection: AAP’s BMC poll plank

The party in national-level meetings has decided to follow Delhi pattern, will set up war room for BMC polls

(From left) AAP leaders Manu Pillai, Ruben Mascarenhas, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Mumbai AAP chief Preeti Sharma Menon and party leader Junaid Khan after the party’s national council meeting

The Aam Aadmi Party will follow the Delhi pattern while campaigning for the upcoming BMC elections. The party during its national executive and council meetings has decided to promise free electricity and free drinking water connection if it wins

the civic polls.

Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP Mumbai chief who attended the national council meeting, told mid-day, “We will promise free electricity till 200 units. The Delhi government provides 200 units while the Punjab government provides 300 units of electricity free of cost as promised.”

“We also decided to provide free drinking water connections, which cost around Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000. We will also promise upgrades in the education system and Mohalla clinic project, which have been appreciated in Delhi,” she added.

The AAP has decided to set up a war room for the civic elections. Senior party leaders are set to visit the city to design the election campaign. “Rajya Sabha Member Dr Sandeep Phatak prepared an election campaign for the city,” Menon added.

The AAP leader said, “The main problems Mumbaikars face are bad roads, poor sewer network, mismanagement of solid waste among others. We will work on these. We have learnt that there are lots of sewer connections in the stormwater drain, which leads to flood and waterlogging. We will revamp the system. Also, we will work on increasing the amount of sewer discharge that is treated from the existing 30 per cent.”

“We will also close all toll nakas which are in operation at the city entry point as it leads to traffic congestion. Our focus is to improve the transport system in the city. We are aware that toll nakas are not related to the BMC. But if we want to work towards improving the quality of the transport system, we need to take this decision. We will also revamp BEST services to provide citizens last-mile connectivity,” Menon added.

200

Units of electricity that APP will promise to provide for free

