From a tiny town near Mumbai, 2.5 lakh vibrant idols, many eco-friendly, get shipped to US, London, and Bangkok ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi after Bombay HC lifts ban on making and selling Plaster of Paris idols

Two women carry Ganesh idols two in hand and one balanced on the head as Pen gets festival-ready. Pics/Shadab Khan

In the narrow lanes of Pen, Maharashtra, the air is thick with the scent of paint, clay, and devotion. This quiet town, about 75 km southeast Mumbai, transforms into a booming hub every year ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, as thousands of artisans breathe life into Ganesha idols. With over 350 workshops and nearly 2.5 lakh idols crafted annually, many destined for homes and mandals in India and in the US, UK, and even Bangkok, Pen is widely regarded as India’s Ganpati idol capital.



Sculptor Sagar Pawar poses with the idols his factory will ship to the US and UK this season

For generations, families in this town of 30,000 have built a cottage industry around the festival, combining traditional techniques with evolving practices like eco-friendly materials. Sagar Pawar, sculptor, says his factory makes around 25,000 idols every year, many of which are sent abroad. “This year we have sent them to the US and London,” he said.

A man carefully covers Ganesh idols to protect them from the elements before shipment

This year’s preparations come with a legal twist. In a major relief to idol makers, the Bombay High Court recently lifted its January ban on the manufacture and sale of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols. The court clarified that while these idols can now be made and sold, they still cannot be immersed in natural water bodies.



Idols placed along the roadside in Pen to dry before being packed for delivery

The state government has three weeks to present its position on the matter, with the next hearing on June 30. As orders pour in and drying idols line the village roads, the artisans of Pen continue their craft with a mix of faith, and pride.

A small Ganesh idol, almost ready for dispatch, captures the spirit of Pen’s craftsmanship

350

Approx no of workshops making Ganesh idols in Pen