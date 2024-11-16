Earlier, in April 2023, Rs 60-lakh work order was issued by the Pen Division Public Works Department (PWD) for hill cutting and mud road construction to connect Kausawadi. While the Zilla Parishad claims the project was completed, residents and activists refute the claim, alleging no visible progress.

Villagers carry the body of Ambi Kadu, a Kausawadi resident. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

In less than three months, two tribal women from Kausawadi in Pen taluka lost their lives because they couldn’t be transported to the nearest sub-district hospital in time. The reason: the hamlet lacks motorable road connectivity. During emergencies, tribals are forced to carry patients or pregnant women in makeshift cloth cradles over a 4 to 5 km stretch to reach the nearest road. A tender worth Rs 7.60 crore for constructing tar roads in various tribal hamlets in Pen was awarded to a Vashi-based contractor, with the work order issued in January 2024. Yet, work is yet to commence.

Earlier, in April 2023, Rs 60-lakh work order was issued by the Pen Division Public Works Department (PWD) for hill cutting and mud road construction to connect Kausawadi. While the Zilla Parishad claims the project was completed, residents and activists refute the claim, alleging no visible progress. They also question the lack of action under the defect liability clause, which mandates repairs in case of damage.

Tribals wash radishes in a stream to make ends meet, at Kausawadi

The administration has attributed the delays to monsoon rains, festivals, and the model code of conduct.

Activist speaks

Santosh Thakur, founder-president of Gram Samvardhan Samajik Sanstha, questioned the inaction: “The work order in January 2024 gave the contractor four to five months before the monsoon to begin work. Why wasn’t it started? Additionally, the R60-lakh mud road contract was awarded to an influential contractor, but authorities failed to hold him accountable under the defect liability clause. Every life is precious, but instead of action, we only get excuses, despite funds being sanctioned.”

Navsaya (in black pants), Anita (wearing black shawl) and other relatives of Ambi Kadu, who died on November 7

Recent death

Ambi Raghya Kadu, 43, a resident of Kausawadi, passed away on November 7 due to a lack of timely medical care. After her husband Raghya’s death, Ambi lived with her 18-year-old son, Navsaya, while her daughter Anita, 29, lived separately. Ambi, a daily wage labourer, had been suffering from fever and cough since early November.

On November 3, Navsaya and neighbours carried her down the hill to a private doctor, who administered saline and prescribed medication. However, her condition worsened on November 6. With help from the community, Navsaya carried his mother in a cloth cradle to reach the motorable road, which took over 1.5 hours. She was admitted to a hospital in Pen and later referred to Alibaug Civil Hospital, where she died in the ICU.

Tribals use unmotorable roads to travel. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Anita expressed her grief: “We lost our father years ago under similar circumstances. His body was brought back in a cradle. Both my parents are buried in the forest. Despite repeated pleas for road connectivity, nothing has been done. We lack basic facilities and job opportunities.”

Doctor’s account

Dr Suraj Mhatre, the casualty medical officer who treated Ambi, told mid-day, “Ambi was brought to us with a history of fever for the past three to four days. She had been treated by a private doctor earlier. Blood tests revealed thrombocytopenia (low platelet count of 48,000; the normal amount is 1.25 lakh) and typhoid. Her blood pressure on admission was critically low at 89/51 mmHg. Despite our efforts, her condition worsened.”

Hari and his family have been living without electric since August 2023

Dr Mhatre added, “Our Sub-District Civil Hospital lacks an ICU. I advised the family to transfer her urgently to Alibaug Civil Hospital and arranged for the 108 ambulance service. Unfortunately, she passed away the next day while in treatment.”

Earlier death

In August, another resident, Bami, lost her life due to the same challenges. Bami, who suffered from psychological issues, was often carried in a cradle by her

husband, Madhya Kevar, and local villagers when seeking medical care.

“On August 5, Bami was found unconscious,” recalled Thakur.

“It took the villagers over 1.5 hours to carry her down the hill, followed by another half-hour to reach the hospital. She was declared dead on arrival,” he added.

Pregnancy-related concerns

Kalpana Bhaskar Kadu, 18, is four months pregnant. Her husband, Bhaskar, 24, is worried after witnessing the recent deaths in the village. Kalpana’s gynaecologist has warned against excessive walking or climbing, as it could lead to complications.

Bhaskar shared: “We walk very slowly to the maternity home for her monthly check-ups. However, for her safety, I’ve decided to use a cradle for transportation. In her seventh month, I plan to send her to her parent’s home, where there’s proper road access.”

Emergency childbirth

Pinki Hemant Khakar delivered her baby, Saundarya, four months ago after villagers carried her in a cradle to the maternity home late at night. A delay could have led to childbirth en route, said activist Santosh Thakur. He added that Kausawadi’s 28 families, mostly daily wage earners, face severe challenges during monsoons, including transporting farm produce without proper roads.

Schemes remain on paper

Kausawadi and nearby hamlets were only included under the Revenue Department in 2023, now falling under Borgaon Gram Panchayat. However, locals argue the Panchayat office is 8 km away, violating a rule that requires offices to be within 3 km. Activist Santosh Thakur calls for a separate Panchayat. Despite government schemes like Ujjwala and Swachh Bharat, many tribals remain jobless, rely on firewood, and lack proper sanitation. Also, Kauswadi does not have any Anganwadi or primary school, and children have to walk over a km to reach the nearest school, due to which many prefer to stay at home

The beneficiaries

A senior Zilla Parishad official pointed out some benefits under the Borgaon Gram Panchayat for tribal hamlets:

Umbarmal: 22 families, 19 job cards issued, 14 shortlisted for the Gharkul scheme; hamlet has a kachcha road.

Kausawadi: 29 families, 19 job cards issued, 16 shortlisted for the Gharkul scheme; hamlet has a kachcha road.

Kajuchiwadi: 17 families, 12 job cards issued, 5 shortlisted for the Gharkul scheme; hamlet has a kachcha road.

Kelichiwadi: 4 families, 2 job cards issued, 3 shortlisted for the Gharkul scheme; hamlet has a kachcha road.

Tambdi: 69 families, 61 job cards issued, 61 shortlisted for the Gharkul scheme; this hamlet has a permanent road connection.

The official declined to comment on other schemes not reaching the tribals.

Inflated electricity bills

The Kadu family in Kausawadi—Hari, his wife Bali, and brother Kashya—has been living without a fan or tube light for months due to an inflated electricity bill of over Rs 35,000.

“Despite having only a few tube lights and a ceiling fan, our power bill is exorbitant. Out of 28 houses in Kausawadi, several received similarly high bills. We approached the local MSEDCL office, but our pleas to restore power went unanswered,” said Hari Kadu.

Most tribals survive as daily wage earners, living hand-to-mouth. Some reportedly resort to power theft by tapping into electric poles passing through the hamlets.

Official response

Prakash Gavit, deputy engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), Pen division, claimed, “I assumed charge three months ago. From what I recall, a work order was issued in April 2023 for constructing a mud road to Kausawadi. The contractor completed the work, but heavy rains over two monsoons likely damaged the road.”

Gavit added, “A new road under the Chief Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (CMGSY) has already been sanctioned, and work will start soon. The hamlets will receive tar roads under this project.”

When asked about the contractor's responsibility under the defect liability clause, Gavit admitted, “I have not reviewed the terms and conditions of the work order.”

Rahul Dewang, executive engineer, PWD, who issued the work order, said, “The contract included an 800-metre mud road with hill cutting and chipping. The contractor completed the work, and payment has been cleared. Heavy rains likely caused the damage. Although the defect liability clause holds the contractor responsible for maintenance for five years, the upcoming CMGSY tar road project will resolve the issue.”

Dr Bharat Bastewad, CEO, Zilla Parishad, Raigad district, recently visited Kausawadi and assured the tribals their issues would be addressed.

Dr Bastewad told mid-day, “Kausawadi and neighbouring hamlets are in difficult hilly terrain. Road construction tenders have been floated under the CMGSY and Maharashtra Rural Roads Development Association (MRRDA). Contractors have been shortlisted, and work orders issued. Construction will commence post-elections, with funds already sanctioned.”

Claims rubbished

“Work orders were issued in April 2023, but no progress occurred until the tribals marched to the Collector’s office in May 2024. If the PWD claims work is completed, why haven’t they blacklisted the contractor, who is linked to a local politician, for shoddy work? They must enforce the defect liability clause and redo the work.”

Thakur has threatened to carry out further protests if the authorities fail to act.

Nov 7

Day Ambi Kadu died