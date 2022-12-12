G20 summit: Mumbai Police announces traffic restrictions around Vakola

To facilitate smooth movement of traffic and to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, there will be temporary restrictions for vehicular traffic for some routes from December 12 to December 16, the police said
Representational Pic
The first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India's G20 Presidency will take place in Mumbai from December 13-16. The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a list of traffic restrictions in south Mumbai and suburbs for the VIP movements.
In a notification, the traffic police on Monday said, the arrival and departure and the meeting place of members of the G20 summit is at hotel Grand Hyatt in Kalina, Santacruz (E), under jurisdiction of Vakola traffic police division. To facilitate smooth movement of traffic and to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, there will be temporary restrictions for vehicular traffic for some routes from December 12 at 00.01 hrs to December 16, 16.00 hrs.
No Entry and No Parking-
- There shall be No Entry and No Parking for all types of vehicles (excluding emergency eervice vehicles) coming from Hanuman Mandir, Nehru Road to Vakola Pipe Line Road towards Hotel Grand Hyatt, Santacruz (E).
- There shall be No Entry and No Parking for all types of vehicles (excluding emergency service vehicles) coming from old C.S.T. Road to Hotel Grand Hyatt Road towards Hotel Grand Hyatt, Santacruz (E).
- There shall be No Entry and No Parking for all types of vehicles (excluding emergency service vehicles) coming from Patuck College Junction to Hotel Grand Hyatt Road (Chhatrapati Shivajj Nagar Road) towards Hotel Grand Hyatt, Santacruz (E).
Alternate Route-
- Vehicular traffic proceeding from Hanuman Mandir, Nehru Road shall proceed through Military Junction and by taking Right Turn From Kalina Junction shall proceed towards Ambedkar Junction or Hansbhugra Road.
- Vehicular trafic proceeding from old C.S.T. Road by taking right turn from Hansbhugra Junction and shall proceed through Vakola Junction towards Nehru Road, Santacruz Station or Western Express Highway.
- Vehicular traffic proceeding from Nehru Road, Patuck College Junction by taking a right turn from Military Junction through Kalina Junction shall proceed towards Ambedkar Junction or Hansbhugra Road.
Members of the public and motorists are hereby requested to please take note of above changes and co-operate with the police, the notification said.