CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

In a move to ease travel for Lord Ganesha devotees during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has announced a toll waiver for those heading to Konkan for Ganeshotsav.

The toll waiver will be in effect from September 5 to September 19, 2024, the official said on Wednesday.

According to an official statement the Maharashtra government's decision was taken following Chief Minister Shinde's directive. The toll waiver would also be applicable to the toll booths on major highways including the Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway and the Mumbai-Goa National Highway, as well as on roads managed by the Public Works Department, the statement said.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had earlier instructed the state Public Works Department to provide this toll relief and other conveniences during a review meeting on August 14. Following these instructions, the Public Works Department has released the official order for the toll waiver in parts of the state.

"To benefit from the toll exemption, travelers must use a special sticker pass labeled "Ganeshotsav 2024, Konkan Darshan." These passes will include details such as the vehicle number and driver's name. They will be distributed through the Transport Department, traffic police stations, and Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). The same pass will also be valid for the return journey," the official statement said.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses traveling to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 will also receive toll exemptions. The necessary passes for these buses will be provided by the local police or RTOs to the MSRTC, the statement said.

The authorities have been instructed to ensure that information about the toll waiver and the availability of passes is communicated clearly to the public. This initiative aims to make travel more convenient and affordable for devotees participating in the festival, it said.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Bhushan Gagarani on Tuesday visited city beaches to review preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi ahead of the Ganeshotsav 2024.

According to an official statement, Bhushan Gagarani highlighted the need for top priority on public spaces cleanliness and well-maintained roads during the Ganesh festival.

The BMC chief instructed municipal officials, staff, and workers to be highly proactive and vigilant throughout the festival to ensure no inconvenience to devotees and citizens during Ganeshotsav. The festival will begin on September 7 and last for ten days, culminating in Anant Chaturdashi, when the statue of Lord Ganesha is submerged in water, signalling the end of the festivities.