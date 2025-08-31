Nadda, who is also the BJP President, visited the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati on Sunday. He was accompanied by leaders from Maharashtra. The minister sought blessings for India’s progress, and recalled Lokmanya Tilak’s legacy of public Ganesh celebrations. He also emphasised on the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and national prosperity under PM

Amid the grand Ganeshotsav celebrations, BJP President JP Nadda visited Ganpati pandals in Mumbai on Sunday. He said he sought blessings for the country's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership from Lord Ganesha, reported PTI.

While speaking to the media, the Union Minister said, "I am privileged to come to Mumbai and listen to the 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast. We all know Lord Ganesh is the god of wisdom and intellect who removes obstacles in one's life. "It is a privilege for me to visit the city during the Ganesh festival."

Nadda was accompanied by Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, state BJP President Ravindra Chavan and Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam, reported PTI.

During his visit to the pandals, the Union Minister recalled that Lokmanya Tilak launching the public celebrations of the Ganesh festival in 1893, which later played a significant role in the freedom movement.

"It has now completed 133 years. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are moving towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat and a Swadeshi-orientated, strong, secure, prosperous and developed Bharat. I sought the blessings of Lord Ganesh to remove obstacles and strengthen us to achieve these goals," Nadda stated.

The BJP National President also visited the wish-granting Lalbaugcha Raja pandal along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state minister Ashish Shelar.

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also visited the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati and offered prayers to the deity. Later, he also offered prayers to Lord Ganpati at residence of Fadnavis and other leaders in the city.

However, During Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut slammed him and the BJP. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accused the BJP of weakening Mumbai's identity and resources, and he expressed concern that the party was aiming to shift the city's cultural and economic significance to Gujarat, reported ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had also visited 'Varsha', the official residence of Fadnavis, in Mumbai's Malabar Hill, to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha.

