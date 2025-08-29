During the 10-day festival, a large number of devotees immerse idols after one-and-a-half days, as well as on the fifth and seventh days, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said, adding no untoward incident has been reported during this process from the city

Over 59,000 Ganesh idols have been immersed till 6 am on Friday in Mumbai, the metropolis's civic body said.

"A total of 59,706 'one-and-a-half-days' Ganpati idols were immersed in the sea, other water bodies and artificial ponds till 6 am on Friday, the second day of the festival. These include 58,687 'household' Ganpati idols and 691 from 'sarvajanik' (public festivity) pandals," the civic official said.

This year, the BMC has earmarked 70 natural water bodies (including stretches of the seashore) and set up 288 artificial ponds for immersion.

The festival, among the most patronised in Maharashtra, started on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27) and ends on Anant Chaturdashi (September 6).

As part of measures to protect the environment, the civic body has urged citizens to immerse their eco-friendly Ganpati idols in drums or buckets, while Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols that are less than 6 feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds.

It has also asked 'sarvajanik' mandals to segregate offerings so that biodegradable material can be turned into fertiliser.

The BMC has said 12 bridges over Central Railway and Western Railway lines are dangerous or are under repair and urged those taking part in Ganpati idol arrival and immersion processions to exercise utmost caution while negotiating these stretches.

These bridges include Curry Road railway flyover, Arthur Road railway flyover (Chinchpokli), Sandhurst Road railway flyover (between Grant Road and Charni Road), French Bridge (between Grant Road and Charni Road) and Lokmanya Tilak Bridge in Dadar.

"Devotees are advised to enjoy the festivities once they are off the bridges. Crowding should be avoided, and people should not halt on these bridges. Processions should move swiftly and follow all directions issued by the BMC and Mumbai police," the civic body said in its statement.

For promoting eco-friendly Ganpati festival, the BMC this year has given free land to 1022 idol makers to erect pandals, besides distribution of 990 metric tonnes of clay (shadu mati) and 10,800 litres of eco-friendly colours, including 3000 litres of primer.