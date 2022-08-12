Ganesh mandal upset as BMC set to repeat 'don't stop, don't dance on bridges' warning again

As city gears for first full Ganpati festival since pandemic, BMC and railways pour cold water, repeat same 2019 warning about dilapidated bridges, which stay unfixed three years later

As Ganesh mandals across Mumbai gear up to celebrate the festival with full gusto after being restrained by the COVID pandemic for two years, they will have to again stop revelry on several bridges that are old and weak. The BMC will likely repeat its ‘don’t stop, don’t dance on bridges’ message for Ganpati processions this time as well. Mandals wondered why the rickety bridges were not fixed in the past three years.

Vigorous activities on the overpasses, many of which are old and weak, could trigger mishaps, said officials. Ganeshotsav will start on August 31.

The collapse of Gokhale bridge at Andheri and Himalaya foot overbridge (FOB) at CSMT in 2019 had prompted the civic administration to check the status of other ROBs and FOBs. The BMC had then brought a list of 20 bridges—running over tracks of the Central and Western railways—where processions could go in batches. No one was allowed to dance on these bridges. The list also included the new Milan bridge which was later dropped While the restrictions did not mean anything in the next two years as the festival was muted due to the pandemic, the government’s decision to lift all curbs has renewed focus on these bridges. “The guidelines were issued as a precautionary measure,” said a BMC official.

In a meeting with BMC officials and cops, managing committees of Ganpati mandals like Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Samanvay Samiti, Mumbai Suburbs Shri Ganesh Utsav Samanvan Samiti, and Akhil Bhartiya Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mahasangh, it was decided to keep all routes of processions on the line of 2019.

“Many of them are age-old and under the process of repair or reconstruction so the guidelines will be similar to that of 2019. It is better to avoid crowds and dance on the bridges,” said Satish Thosar, chief engineer of the BMC’s bridges department.

Harshad Kale, deputy municipal commissioner and nodal officer for Ganesh festival, said they have received a list of bridges where there are weight restrictions. “We will come with an advisory for these bridges once the Independence Day celebration is over.”

‘We will follow, but...’

Ganesh mandals have agreed to respect the safety guidelines but wondered why the bridges were not fixed in the past two years.

Swapnil Parab, secretary of Ganesh Galli Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, said, “The BMC should have taken care to build or repair these bridges during the pandemic when there was minimal traffic. Perhaps they were busy tackling health issues. We will follow the guidelines, but our volunteers would like to know how BMC allows heavy trucks on these bridges but restricts devotees.”

Vasudeo Sawant, secretary of Chichpokli Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal offered a similar counter. “The Chinchpokli bridge cannot take more than 18 tons at a time so the BMC wanted to close the bridge. But after our opposition, they allowed 50 volunteers with the Ganpati idol. The repairing of the bridge is going on and we can understand their concern. But why don’t these restrictions apply to dumpers and other heavy vehicles? We can feel the vibrations when these heavy vehicles pass on the bridge. We raised our objections during the meeting with the BMC,” he said.

The BMC has entrusted the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation, also known as MahaRail, with the responsibility of rebuilding 10 ROBs and 1 road underbridge in Mumbai and suburbs. Sources said BMC and Central railways officials are considering a proposal by MahaRail to reconstruct the Chinchpokli bridge.

To be rebuilt by MahaRail

. Ollivant ROB, Mazgaon

. Arthur ROB

. Ghatkopar ROB

. Lower Parel ROB

. Bellasis ROB,

. Garden ROB, S Bridge

. Tilak ROB, Dadar

. Reay Road ROB

. Currey Road ROB

Dangerous bridges

. Byculla ROB

. Chinchpokli ROB

. Curry ROB

. Marin Lines

. Grant Road

. Sandhurst

. French bridge near Charni Road

. Kennedy near Grant Road

. Falkland near Mazgaon

. Bellasis near Mumbai Central

. Mahalaxmi

. Prabhadevi

. Dadar Tilak ROB

. Veer Savarkar, Goregaon

. Sudhir Phadke, Borivli

. Dahisar ROB

. VileParle ROB

. Gokhale Andheri

. Ghatkopar ROB

