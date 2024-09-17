Activist writes to authorities for urgent action, says will approach court if matter not resolved

PoP idols being immersed in Kosumb village, Ratnagiri

Thane-based green activist, Rohit Joshi has sent a notice to the Maharashtra government alleging that despite the directives issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on May 12, 2020, prohibiting the use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols and mandating immersion in artificial tanks only, thousands of PoP idols have been installed and are being immersed directly into natural water bodies.

Joshi is also the petitioner in Public Interest Litigation (PIL) No. 96 of 2024, which is related to PoP idols and the immersion issue. The environmentalist has written to the secretary of the Environment Department, the principal secretary of Urban Development Department-2, commissioner of police (Thane), municipal commissioner of Thane, the BMC commissioner, the collector of Mumbai city, the collector of Mumbai suburbs and all other collectors in Maharashtra, along with Maharashtra Pollution Control Board officials.

While roaming Thane and Mumbai during the Ganpati immersion days, Joshi found that at many places PoP idols are being immersed directly into natural water bodies like ponds, lakes, creeks and the sea. “This blatant violation of the CPCB guidelines and the subsequent orders issued by the National Green Tribunal on September 26, 2023, and the Bombay High Court on August 30, 2024, is a serious matter that warrants immediate attention,” said Joshi.

Joshi also alleged that actions of the state of Maharashtra and its urban local bodies in facilitating the immersion of idols in natural water bodies are in direct contempt of the court's orders. “Such disregard for the law cannot be tolerated. I hereby warn the state of Maharashtra that if immediate action is not taken to prevent further violations and ensure strict compliance with the CPCB guidelines and court orders, I will be compelled to file a contempt petition against the authorities responsible,” Joshi added.



Geo-tagged photos of Ganesh idols being immersed in in Thane were sent to authorities

He also urged the Maharashtra government to take immediate steps to address this issue and ensure that the guidelines and court orders are strictly adhered to on Anant Chaturdashi (September 17), the final day of immersion. Along with his email to the authorities, Joshi also attached copies of the relevant court order and GPS-tagged photos from different parts of Maharashtra where PoP idols had been installed and immersed in natural water bodies.

On July 20, a mid-day report ‘Supreme Court norms ignored as PoP idols flood Mira-Bhayandar markets’ highlighted how PoP idols continue to be on sale in the city and its outskirts in violation of the norms set by the apex court. While the demand for PoP idols from retail buyers is gradually decreasing due to environmental awareness, their continued sale has not gone down well with nature lovers.