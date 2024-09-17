Loudspeakers belting out amplified live music are producing noise levels similar to what it was when DJs were used, alarming activists

A live band on a truck during a visarjan procession in Borivli West

Despite a ban on DJs and sound systems during Ganpati visarjan processions, many mandals have found a loophole to keep the music loud. The Bombay High Court had, in 2018, prohibited the use of DJs during these processions to curb noise pollution. This year, though, mandals are using live bands and singers on moving trucks and amplifying live instruments. The use of dhol-tasha, a traditional form of percussion music, was exempt from the ban, but the introduction of amplified live orchestras has created a new challenge. These performances, enhanced by loudspeakers, can generate noise levels comparable to DJs, defeating the ban’s original purpose.

A live band on a truck during visarjan at Borivli West

Sumaira Abdulali, noise pollution activist and founder of NGO Awaaz Foundation, told mid-day, “The ban aimed to reduce noise pollution during festivities. However, live bands using loudspeakers produce noise levels similar to DJs. This loophole undermines the ban’s purpose.” She added, “I will be monitoring noise levels today (September 17) on Anant Chaturdashi, when many mandals proceed for visarjan with loud music. Tomorrow (September 18), I will also monitor noise levels during Eid processions, which can be another source of noise pollution due to the use of loudspeakers.”

The court’s decision in 2018 came in response to a PIL filed by the Professional Audio and Lighting Association (PALA), representing 1,400 sound and light rental businesses, who feared financial loss. However, a bench led by Justices Shantanu Kemkar and S V Kotwal denied relief, “Festivals should not become a nuisance. While we understand both sides, we cannot lift the ban.”

The court said that noise pollution cannot be ignored. “Festivals will come and go, but the problem of noise pollution remains.” The bench rejected PALA’s plea, noting that the petitioners failed to provide evidence that DJs could operate within permissible noise limits. The order read, “Noise created by music systems must not exceed permissible levels as per noise pollution rules.”

This year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) reinforced the ban, prohibiting the use of DJs and beam lights during Ganesh and Anant Chaturdashi celebrations. Commissioner of Police, Vivek Phansalkar and Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order), Satyanarayan Chaudhary remained unavailable for comment till the time of going to press.