Ganeshotsav 2024: WR to run more trains on night of visarjan in Mumbai

Updated on: 13 September,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, the Mumbai Central Division will install additional CCTV cameras so that proper managements are made possible by monitoring the crowd at Charni Road station

Representation Pic

WR will run eight additional services between Churchgate and Virar on the intervening night of September 17 and 18, 2024. Also, considering the heavy rush at Charni Road station for devotees reaching Girgaon Chowpatty for Ganpati immersion on September 17/18, 2024, Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division has made several arrangements to manage the crowd and ensure passenger convenience.


Crowd management



Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, the Mumbai Central Division will install additional CCTV cameras so that proper managements are made possible by monitoring the crowd at Charni Road station. Specific one-way passages are being made for more convenient movement of incoming and outgoing passengers to walk through different paths without obstruction. In addition to this, one more entrance will be opened at Bal Bhavan, besides the main entrance, so that passengers coming from Girgaon Chowpatty can easily reach Platform No. 1 to catch local trains.


He said the Virar-bound services of the additional eight services will be given extra halt time at Charni Road station, so that passengers can board comfortably without any hassle and maximum passengers can reach their homes at night.

Additional ATVM machines

Apart from the regular ticket counters, arrangements are being made for additional ATVM machines and facilitators at the station and also on the path of Bal Bhavan, so that there is no inconvenience to passengers in buying tickets.

mumbai local train indian railways mumbai railways western railway churchgate virar charni road girgaon mumbai mumbai news Ganeshotsav ganesh chaturthi

