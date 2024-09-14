A total of 5,228 idols were immersed in the artificial water bodies, including 272 Sarvajanik idols, 4,891 Gharguti idols, and 65 Gauri idols.

On the seventh day of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, a total of 18,358 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai until 6:00 am today. This comprises both Sarvajanik (public) and Gharguti (home) idols, as well as Gauri idols, which are typically immersed alongside Ganesh idols.

Sarvajanik idols accounted for 1,921 of the total immersions, followed by Gharguti idols (16,286) and Gauri idols (151).

Authorities promoted environmentally friendly techniques, and a large number of statues were immersed in artificial lakes. A total of 5,228 idols were immersed in these environmentally friendly artificial water bodies, including 272 Sarvajanik idols, 4,891 Gharguti idols, and 65 Gauri idols.

The Mumbai administration verified that no untoward incidents occurred throughout the immersion procedure, which was carried out efficiently and with all safety and security precautions in place.

The immersion of Ganesh idols is an important component of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, during which devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh and pray for blessings and the removal of impediments in their lives. The growing usage of manmade lakes has been a beneficial step towards decreasing the environmental impact of immersion in natural water bodies.

Authorities have also ensured that the immersion places are strictly monitored and organised, making participation safer and easier for devotees.

As the festival continues, more immersion reports are likely in the coming days, particularly on Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of celebrations when gigantic Sarvajanik idols are customarily immersed.

Ganesh Visarjan: Over 1,700 Ganesh idols immersed in Thane lakes

The Ganesh idol immersion process across various lakes in Thane is in full swing as the Ganeshotsav festivities continue. According to recent data, over 1,700 Ganesh idols have been immersed in different lakes and ghats in Thane, marking a significant step in the annual visarjan ceremonies. Across Thane, as per the civic body data, the total to 1,764 173 across all locations.

Among the most notable immersion sites are Masunda Lake (Damodar Ghat), where 96 households and four sarvajanik (public) idols were immersed, and Kharegaon Lake, which saw 44 immersions. Other lakes, such as Rewale Lake and Gaimukh, recorded 67 household idols & five public idols and 77 household and 15 public idols were immersed, respectively.

The Diva Ganesh Ghat had the highest number of immersions, with 397 idols submerged.

Efforts to promote eco-friendly habits have been visible, with many devotees choosing manmade lakes to mitigate environmental damage. For example, the artificial lake at Kolshet Ghat had 54.37 immersions, whereas Rayaladevi Ghat 2 had 168 submerged idols.

Smaller lakes, such as the one at Shankar Temple, had three idols sunk, while Ambeghosale Lake had 1 household and four sarvajanik idols. Upvan Talav and Kriyam Talav submerged 215 households & 20 public idols and 71 households & four public idols respectively.