Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbaicha Maharaja in Khetwadi is Maharashtra's tallest Ganesh idol this year; see pics

After two years of muted celebrations, Khetwadi 11th Galli Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal broke barriers and brought a 38-feet towering Lord Ganesha idol

Mumbaicha Maharaja. Pic/Ronak Mastakar

With chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav commenced in Mumbai on Wednesday with people welcoming Lord Ganesha with pomp and fervour.



Mumbai was all decked up to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi with big pandals and sparkling lights across the city.

After two years of muted celebrations, the city's Ganeshotsav mandals are celebrating the festival in a big manner. Many Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals broke barriers by bringing tall and beautiful Lord Ganesha idols.

In Mumbai, there are various Ganesh idols that have a long history. This year, with double excitement and celebrations in double, South Mumbai residents welcomed the tallest Lord Ganesha idol. The eleventh lane of Khetwadi (Khetwadi 11th Galli as it is locally called) has the tallest Lord Ganesha idol in Maharashtra.

The Khetwadi 11th Galli Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal was founded in 1962. This year the mandal is celebrating its 61st year. The 38-feet towering idol of ‘Mumbaicha Maharaja’, known as ‘Khetwadi cha Lambodara’, is claimed to be the tallest Lord Ganesha idol in Maharashtra.

The idol can be seen in the avatar of Parshuram, Lord Vishnu’s incarnation. Parshuram is the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. He eliminated 21 generations of Kshatriyas over the injustice done to his clan.

Amit Ramesh Sawalkar, vice president of the mandal told Mid-Day, that they have been bringing tall idols for years. “Only during the two years of the pandemic we did not bring tall idols. Before that we used to bring idols of 20-25 feet. In 2019, we brought a 30-feet idol. This year we brought the tallest Lord Ganesha idol in Maharashtra,” he said.

Explaining why the mandal decided to bring the 38-feet towering idol of Lord Ganesha in the avatar of Parshuram, Sawalkar told Mid-Day, “For the past two years, we have been facing the wrath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, we decided to bring Lord Ganesha in the avatar of Parshuram so that he can help us defeat the pandemic and get us all back to our normal lives as we were before 2020.”

Speaking about how the Covid-19 pandemic affected the mandal, Sawalkar said, “We didn't let the pandemic affect us. We did celebrate it but following government norms. Our pandals were big according to permissions granted to us. We did bring murtis during the two years of the pandemic and did immersion at Chowpatty following all government norms. In 2021, we brought a seven feet idol made from paper mache. In 2020, we brought a 5 feet idol made from sadhu (clay).”

