Ganeshotsav 2023: 1,034 idols immersed on Day 5 of Ganpati festival in Mumbai

Pic/Anurag Ahire

Around 1,034 idols were immersed at beaches and in artificial ponds in Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival on Saturday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, according to the PTI.

According to the PTI, as many as eight 'Sarvajanik' Lord Ganesha idols, 910 household idols and 116 Gauri idols were immersed in the city till 3 pm and no untoward incidents were reported during the immersions, he said.

Of the 1,034 idols, 449 were immersed in artificial ponds set up by the civic body, the official said, as per the PTI.

The Mumbai police have made elaborate arrangements and stationed police personnel at every immersion spot in the city, while the traffic police have also been deployed to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles during the immersion processions.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Ganesh festival has taken a significant leap towards eco-friendliness this year. The festival, which is an integral part of Mumbai's cultural identity, saw a notable increase in the adoption of eco-friendly practices during the immersion of Ganesh idols.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, a total of 27,564 household Ganesh idols were immersed in artificial ponds for the one-and-a-half-day celebration. This represents a substantial 22.98 per cent increase compared to 22,410 idols immersed in 2022.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the residents of Mumbai to continue the practice of immersing Ganesh idols in artificial ponds, marking a step towards environmental conservation.

As reported earlier, the Mumbai civic body had made artificial ponds for the immersion of Ganesh idols. Assistant Municipal Commissioner Ramakant Biradar told media earlier this month that 162 artificial ponds and 73 natural immersion sites are there.

The BMC has introduce additional lorry ponds for this year's Ganesh Visarjan. These mobile lorry ponds will be strategically stationed in wards, primarily in areas where artificial ponds are located at a considerable distance. In response to the ongoing dispute, Goregaon is slated to receive one of these lorry ponds, and the BMC is actively scouting other suitable locations.

“It's akin to the BMC providing doorstep service with mobile immersion lorries. BMC will primarily deploy these in Goregaon and other regions with limited artificial ponds,” said an official.

(with PTI inputs)