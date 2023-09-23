Mumbai weather update: Cloudy skies with moderate rainfall

Mumbai city and its suburban areas are in for a day of wet weather with the weathermen predicting rainfall

Mumbaikars enjoy rains at Marin Drive in the file photo. (Pic/Sameer Markande)

Mumbai city and its suburban areas are in for a day of wet weather with the weathermen predicting rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather update, indicating a generally cloudy sky with moderate rainfall throughout the day.

The civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in a statement said that a high tide is expected in the city today at 1638 hours, bringing tidal waves reaching a height of 2.97 meters.

Later in the night, a low tide is expected at 2330 hours, with water levels receding to 1.47 meters.

On September 24, the city will experience another high tide at 0709 hours, with tidal waves expected to reach a height of 3.35 meters. A subsequent low tide is anticipated at 1332 hours on the same day, with water levels projected to be at 2.46 meters.

Mumbai’s dams 98.56 per cent full thanks to rain gods

The dams that provide water to Mumbai are 98.56 per cent full thanks to the recent showers that lashed the city. Now, the city needs to receive the same amount of water that is typically supplied in six days—20,869 million litres—to ensure that its water requirement stays fulfilled until June 15, 2024.

A BMC official stated that if the stored water lasts till the month’s end, Mumbai will be supplied water regularly until the next monsoon.

As per civic lake level data, on Friday morning the water stock in all lakes was 14.26 lakh million litres. Their total capacity is 14.47 lakh million litres.

According to the BMC official, 100 per cent water stock can fulfil the city’s needs till June 15 next year. “Even current water stock can be sufficient. Ninety-nine per cent water stock is also sufficient. But, this should remain till the end of September,” the official added.

“All lakes touched the 97 per cent level. The dam gate of the Bhatsa, the largest lake that supplies water to Mumbai, opened on September 18. If the rainfall continues, the expected water storage will remain till the end of the month. Showers have been predicted,” the official said.

The city receives 3,950 million litres of water per day from the dams.