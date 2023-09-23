Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire erupts in Dadar building; one person dead
Mumbai: Fire erupts in Dadar building; one person dead
Mumbai: Fire erupts in Dadar building; one person dead

Updated on: 23 September,2023 10:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Fire engulfed the 13th floor of a 15-storey residential building in Hindu Colony, at Dadar (East) on Saturday morning killing one person

Mumbai: Fire erupts in Dadar building; one person dead

Mumbai: Fire erupts in Dadar building; one person dead
Fire engulfed the 13th floor of a 15-storey residential building in Hindu Colony, at Dadar (East) on Saturday morning killing one person. The incident was reported at 0837 hours by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Municipal Fire Brigade (MFB).


The fire, which broke out on the 13th floor of the 15-story residential complex, “Raintree Building”, led to the death of one person who suffered suffocation due to the smoke.


At 0921 hours, BMC's MFB reported that a person had suffocated due to the thick smoke and was rushed to Sion Hospital. Doctors at LTMG Sion Hospital confirmed the death. Sachin Patkar, a 60-year-old male, succumbed to smoke inhalation and was declared brought dead.

Mumbai Braces for Rain and High Tides on September 23, 2023

Mumbai city and its suburban areas are in for a day of wet weather with the weathermen predicting moderate rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather update, indicating a generally cloudy sky with sporadic rainfall throughout the day.

The civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in a statement said that a high tide is expected in the city today at 1638 hours, bringing tidal waves reaching a height of 2.97 meters.

Later in the night, a low tide is expected at 2330 hours, with water levels receding to 1.47 meters.

On September 24, the city will experience another high tide at 0709 hours, with tidal waves expected to reach a height of 3.35 meters. A subsequent low tide is anticipated at 1332 hours on the same day, with water levels projected to be at 2.46 meters.

