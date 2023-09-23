Mumbai: Fire erupts in Dadar building; one person dead

Fire engulfed the 13th floor of a 15-storey residential building in Hindu Colony, at Dadar (East) on Saturday morning killing one person

Fire engulfed the 13th floor of a 15-storey residential building in Hindu Colony, at Dadar (East) on Saturday morning killing one person. The incident was reported at 0837 hours by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Municipal Fire Brigade (MFB).

The fire, which broke out on the 13th floor of the 15-story residential complex, “Raintree Building”, led to the death of one person who suffered suffocation due to the smoke.

At 0921 hours, BMC's MFB reported that a person had suffocated due to the thick smoke and was rushed to Sion Hospital. Doctors at LTMG Sion Hospital confirmed the death. Sachin Patkar, a 60-year-old male, succumbed to smoke inhalation and was declared brought dead.

