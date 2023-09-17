Ganeshotsav 2023: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena announces 'Ganpati Decoration Competition' in Mumbai

Ganeshotsav 2023: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said that there will be three categories in which mandals would be awarded-- best Ganesha idol, best decoration, and best social work

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra is going all out with its Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to woo voters.

Ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday announced a 'Ganpati Decoration Competition'.

While addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Shiv Sena's Maharashtra State Coordinator Naresh Mhaske and Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre said that standing by Balasaheb Thackeray's principle of '80 percent social cause, 20 percent politics', the competition will be limited to Mumbai Ganeshotsav mandals.

"The winner of first prize in each category will get Rs 5 Lakh, second prize winner will get Rs 3 Lakh while third prize stands at Rs 2 Lakh. Moreover, as many as 50 special mandals will also be given Rs 50,000 and a memento each. Apart from that, other incentives and prizes are also in the offing," the party said.

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Naresh Mhaske said Shiv Sena has a deep-rooted connection with Mumbai and Ganeshotsav.

"Ever since the party's inception, Shiv Sena has a deep-rooted connection with Mumbai and Ganeshotsav. Balasaheb Thackeray had close association with some of the reputed mandals and their workers. That is why, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to carry his tradition forward," said Naresh Mhaske.

For the competition, the party has laid down rules and regulations. "Public Ganeshotsav mandals that are registered with the Charities Commissioner's Office till September 16, 2023, can participate in the competition. Registration is mandatory to participate in the competition. Registration is mandatory to participate in the competition. The entry forms for the competition will be available from September 16 to September 21 at Balasaheb Bhawan, Mumbai and all branches of Shiv Sena. It is mandatory for every mandal to put up a competition board at the entrance of their festival venue. The decision of the examiners will be final and binding," Eknath Shinde-led party informed.

The Eknath Shinde-led party also announced the provision of 1,500 buses to Konkan and surrounding areas of Mumbai for Ganeshotsav.

Ganeshotsav, a 10-day Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, will be celebrated from September 19 to September 28.