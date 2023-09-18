Ganeshotsav 2023: Themes of Chandrayaan-3, Ayodhya Ram temple showcases at Mumbai's Ganapati pandals

From Chandrayaan-3 launch to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, pandals in the city have gone all out with themes for Ganeshotsav 2023 that begins tomorrow

Lalbaugcha Raja idol 2023/ Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai is gearing up for a 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi and the pandals across the city have begun unveiling their themes. From Chandrayaan-3 launch to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, pandals in the city have gone all out with themes for the festival that begins tomorrow, September 19, stated a PTI report.

The festival will culminate on September 29.

The residents of Mumbai have been thronging to the popular spots for shopping like Dadar, Crawford Market, and Lohar Chawl to buy decor items, flowers and puja materials among other things used during the festivities, stated the PTI report.

The report stated that the public is in for a visual treat this year with the city's Ganesh mandals presenting fascinating thematic decorations of the pandals. The pandal-hoppers will be seeing themes of Chandrayaan-3 launch, Ayodhya Ram Temple and the 350th Coronation of the Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj showcased in popular pandals in the city, reported PTI.

Idols at a majority of big mandals have been brought to the pandals with grand processions over the last few days while many households will bring idols home tomorrow with happy chants and beat of drums.

Meanwhile, the big mandals are expecting a lot of footfall as the devotees are likely to visit Lalbaug to catch a glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the most celebrated Ganesh pandals in the city. This year's idol is seated on a throne decorated similar to that of Shivaji Maharaj. The theme is that of Raigad Fort as well and the decor will be last shaped by late Nitin Desai, renowned art director, who designed the pandal.

Following it is GSB Seva Mandal's Ganapati in Sion which is considered the richest. This year, GSB Seva Mandal's idol has been adorned with over 60 kgs of gold and 336 kgs of silver. The Mandal, known for its grandeur, will also be performing special 'havans' on Tuesday and Wednesday for the successful Chandrayaan-3 launch and for the successful building and inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Other famous Ganesh mandals are in Chinchpokli, Andheri, Tejukya, Ganesh Galli and the Fortcha Raja. Concurrently, the devotees will likely be visiting to see the city's tallest Ganesha idol at the Khetwadi area of Girgaon. The Khetwadi idol will be 45 feet tall.