Ganeshotsav 2024: Artificial pond immersions see increase in Mumbai

A Ganesh idol being taken for immersion. Pic/Satej Shinde

The number of Ganesh idol Immersions in artificial ponds increased slightly this year. The number of sarvajanik idol immersions after one and a half days also rose by 20 per cent, despite the number of permissions given for the same being reduced this year. Meanwhile, the overall immersion figures slid a bit, which could be because many have been opting for immersions at home and metal idols.

Started in 2008, the number of artificial ponds grew from merely two to 204 in the last 17 years. As the availability of ponds and awareness increased with time, the response to environmentally friendly immersions also got better. This year, more than 45 per cent of the total immersions took place in BMC-made artificial ponds across the city. Out of 66,339 Ganesh immersions after one and a half days, 30,241 idols were immersed in man-made ponds.

Last year, out of 67,177 idols that were immersed after one and a half days, 27,736 (41.3 per cent) were taken to artificial ponds. But in total, only 37 per cent of idols were immersed in artificial ponds in 10 days.

Naresh Dahibaonkar of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, said, “There are many sarvajanik idols in housing societies. As there is limited manpower compared to sarvajanik mandals, devotees tend to give farewell to Bappa after two days of celebration.”

This year, the BMC has also come up with a new type of artificial pond which does not require digging. Earlier, the water bodies were created by digging mud and placing tarpaulins in the depression. It required carrying mud to another location and then placing it back. This year, ponds are being created with aluminium sheets and then made waterproof using plastic sheets. The cost has gone down to a third of the previous figure.

Generally, Ganesh idols of sarvajanik mandals are taken for immersion on the tenth day or Anant Chaturdashi. However, this year saw a 20 per cent increase in sarvajanik idols being immersed after one and half days, with 420 idols being immersed, as compared to 350 last year. Of the 420 immersions, 251 took place at artificial ponds. This is despite the number of sarvajanik pandals being reduced this year. This year, only 2,635 sarvajanik mandals received permission for pandals, as compared to 2,729 last year.

Speaking about the overall immersion figures sliding, Dahibaonkar said, “Nowadays, many people opt to immerse clay idols at home or in drums turned into ponds inside housing society premises as there aren’t enough artificial ponds provided by the BMC. So these don’t get counted among the idols coming for immersions at BMC spots.” The decline could also be due to many people opting for metal idols.

