The idol of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Thursday ahead of the 10-day Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities that will begin on Saturday

Screengrab from live streaming

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled the first look of this year's idol on Thursday.

The first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol was introduced by performing traditional folk dance and song amid the presence of hundreds of devotees who have gathered to get a glimpse of their favourite deity.

#WATCH | First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi pic.twitter.com/rZ7G1QZ5zv — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2024

The mandal is all set to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2024 in the traditional way, this year as well. Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most visited pandals in Mumbai during the festival season, witnessing lakhs of devotees who offer prayers to their favourite deity.

The unveiling of the idol to the public comes two days before the Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities, which are set to begin on Saturday.

Every year, the mandal makes elaborate arrangements for the devotees who visit the Panday during the 10-days of the festival.

Anant Ambani comes on board Lalbaughcha Raja Ganpati Mandal

Meanwhile, industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son has come on board the mandal of Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati. Anant Ambani has been given honorary membership of Mumbai’s iconic ‘King of Lalbaug’, also popularly called Navasacha Ganpati (wish fulfilling Ganpati). At the recently held annual general body meeting of the mandal, the proposal to offer honorary membership to Anant Ambani was tabled and approved. “The committee has given the go-ahead for his honorary membership. The decision has been taken at the AGM. The honorary membership will be extended every year with the approval of the general body,” said a senior member of the mandal on condition of anonymity to mid-day.

The member further said that the Ganpati mandal has been engaged in charity work from the donations it has been receiving during the Ganpati festival. However, during the lockdown when the paucity of funds affected the charity work, Ambani and his family stood rock solid with the mandal. The mandal received nearly 24 dialysis machines from the Reliance Foundation and Anant Ambani, too, contributed to the Rugna Sahaya Nidhi Yojana.

As the Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities approach, preparations are in full swing for Mumbai’s most iconic Ganesh idol, Lalbaugcha Raja. On July 2, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvjanik Ganeshotsav Mandal conducted the Mandap Poojan for its 91st year of celebrations.